Law officers targeting impaired driving

Law enforcement officers around North Dakota will be cracking down on impaired driving through the Labor Day holiday.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign begins Friday and runs through Monday, Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.
Vision Zero outreach coordinators also are attending various events to educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving, using a machine that simulates the effects of distracted and impaired driving.
The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.