 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law officers targeting impaired driving

  • 0

Law enforcement officers around North Dakota will be cracking down on impaired driving through the Labor Day holiday.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign begins Friday and runs through Monday, Sept. 5, which is Labor Day.

Vision Zero outreach coordinators also are attending various events to educate the public about the dangers of impaired driving, using a machine that simulates the effects of distracted and impaired driving.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Gov. Doug Burgum says he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose.  The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the Fargo School Board last week announced plans to stop reciting the pledge on the grounds that it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code.  Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge. A Burgum spokesman says the governor’s aim is to ensure that those who wish to say it may legally do so.

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

A pipeline carrying diesel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that is being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in North Dakota and Montana. Joe Hunter with Wyoming's Department of Environmental Quality says that cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered July 27 on private ranch land near the small community of Sussex. The line is operated by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of Casper, Wyoming-based True companies. Federal prosecutors have alleged in a pending federal court case that previous spills on the companies' lines violated environmental laws.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria suffers from spiraling fuel costs, collapsing economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News