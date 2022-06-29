 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Law officers cracking down on seat belt violations

  • 0

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two months.

The "Click it or Ticket" enforcement campaign with extra patrols is planned Friday through Aug. 18, according to the state Transportation Department. It's dubbed summer HEAT -- Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.

"It doesn't matter how far or where you are going. Wearing your seat belt should always be a part of your travel plans," Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

Beulah teen's death ruled an accidental drowning

The death of a Beulah teen missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning. The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen May 1. The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor in his death.

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

The sale of a couple thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a 1932 law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley has asked the trust that acquired the land to explain how it will satisfy the state’s anti-corporate farming law. It prohibits all corporations or limited liability companies from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland, with some exceptions. Wrigley says the inquiry is a “matter of course” and not meant to stick “a finger in the eye of Bill Gates.” The state's agriculture commissioner, Doug Goehring, says he's heard from people who “feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Period app safety: Call for federal data privacy legislation heightens in wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News