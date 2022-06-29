Law officers cracking down on seat belt violations

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two months.
The "Click it or Ticket" enforcement campaign with extra patrols is planned Friday through Aug. 18, according to the state Transportation Department. It's dubbed summer HEAT -- Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.
"It doesn't matter how far or where you are going. Wearing your seat belt should always be a part of your travel plans," Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.
The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.