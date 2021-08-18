Law officers cracking down on impaired driving

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the road starting Friday to crack down on impaired driving.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign will continue through Sept. 6.

There are 47 Drug Recognition Expert law officers across the state who are specially trained in recognizing if a person is impaired by drugs. Drug-related impairment can be different than alcohol impairment.

“Dangers from impaired driving aren’t only from alcohol or illicit drugs. Drivers should read the label on all prescriptions they take and verify if it impacts the ability to drive,” DRE Coordinator and State Trooper Tarek Chase said.

Another initiative called Summer HEAT -- Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic -- continues through August. That campaign encourages motorists to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.

The state also has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

