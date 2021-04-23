Law officers cracking down on aggressive driving

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota are cracking down on speeders and other aggressive drivers.

The "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine" enforcement campaign runs through May 23. Law enforcement agencies will have extra patrols on the road focusing on motorists who speed or drive recklessly.

Speeding or aggressive driving was a factor in one-third of the fatal crashes in the state last year, according to state Transportation Department.

The state's Vision Zero strategy is to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

