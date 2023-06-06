Law enforcement personnel across North Dakota are hitting the pavement this week for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The effort will take place Tuesday through Friday in Bismarck, Williston, Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Pembina.

Kansas law officers started the torch run to benefit Special Olympics in 1981. It began in North Dakota four years later, with hundreds of people taking part annually since then.

"The 'Flame of Hope' ignites the hopes and brightens the lives of more than 1,300 athletes that participate in any of the 14 sports offered by (Special Olympics) each year," organizers said in a statement.

The Bismarck Torch Run event begins at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The run will start at the state Capitol and go south to Scheels in Kirkwood Mall. Members of the community are invited to participate.

The Minot Run is 9 a.m. Thursday from the Municipal Auditorium to Buffalo Wild Wings. The Williston run begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, from the Williams County Law Enforcement Center to the Williston Area Recreation Center.

The Special Olympics Summer Games Swim Meet was last month in Minot. The Summer Games for track, power lifting and volleyball are Saturday and Sunday at West Fargo High School. More information is at www.specialolympicsnd.org.