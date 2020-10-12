 Skip to main content
Law enforcement targets underage drinking

North Dakota law enforcement agencies this week are launching a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign aimed at cracking down on underage drinking.

The campaign begins Friday and runs through Nov. 15.

“Consuming alcohol underage is serious risk-taking behavior that can have very real consequences," Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/strategies/ImpairedDriving/.

