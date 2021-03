Law officers across the state on Thursday will launch a "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign targeting underage drinking.

“There are zero excuses for underage drinking and for driving under the influence," Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0