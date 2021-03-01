 Skip to main content
Law enforcement plans DUI crackdown in March

Law enforcement across North Dakota plan to crack down on drunken driving during the month of March.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign begins Monday and runs through March 31. The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Forty-two percent of motor vehicle fatalities in the state in 2019 involved alcohol, according to the state Transportation Department. 

 

 

