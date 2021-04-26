 Skip to main content
Law enforcement effort results in 73 DUI arrests
A monthlong effort by law enforcement across North Dakota in March to crack down on impaired driving resulted in 151 alcohol- or drug-related arrests and citations.

Officers issued 728 citations during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. There were 73 DUI arrests and 27 drug-related arrests, according to the state Transportation Department.

The state's Vision Zero strategy is to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

