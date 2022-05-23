Law enforcement cracking down on seat belt violations

North Dakota law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two weeks, a period that includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The "Click It or Ticket" campaign runs through June 5. It's part of North Dakota's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries. More information is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/.
It's also part of the Summer HEAT campaign, or Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic. That runs through August, encouraging motorists to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.