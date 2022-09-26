 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law enforcement crackdown results in 49 DUI arrests

A statewide law enforcement crackdown on impaired drivers resulted in 49 DUI arrests.

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota participated in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, which included the Labor Day holiday weekend. 

There were 121 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, including the 49 DUIs, according to the state Transportation Department.

The effort was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

