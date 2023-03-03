A late North Dakota military veteran has been granted his final wish -- one last jump over Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Vincent Compeau served with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne 505 Infantry Company as a paratrooper and infantryman at Fort Bragg from 1980-86. Following his service, he returned to his home state and lived in Grand Forks, New Town and Makoti.

He died last November. The family worked with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to help fulfill his final wish. Lt. Col. Eric Spicer, an Army chaplain, completed the jump with Compeau's ashes on Tuesday. The ashes were then spread in the drop zone.

“We are grateful every day for the hard work and sacrifice of our state’s veterans, like Vincent Compeau, to defend our nation,” Hoeven said in a statement. “This jump was not only Vincent’s final wish, but serves as a cherished moment for his loved ones that honors his life and memory.”