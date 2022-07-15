Late North Dakota attorney general's email account deleted days after his death

Late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's state email account was deleted shortly after his death earlier this year with the approval of his former deputy, according to his successor.

Additionally, former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel's email account also was deleted in May. He had resigned in March when new Attorney General Drew Wrigley made clear his intentions to appoint his own deputy.

The deleted email accounts came to light Friday in response to a Bismarck Tribune open records request.

Seibel told the Tribune Friday he doesn't recall a conversation about Stenehjem's email account. Seibel also said he had no control over how his email account was handled after he resigned.

Wrigley took office Feb. 9 upon Gov. Doug Burgum’s appointment of him to fill the remaining months of Stenehjem's term after the longtime officeholder died Jan. 28 at age 68 from cardiac arrest. Wrigley must win election in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

A statement from Wrigley's office Friday said he and Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness learned of the account deletions in early July while fulfilling an open records request from the Tribune, and "directed that all possible attempts be made to retrieve the email accounts."

The Tribune sought email correspondence from Stenehjem and Seibel related to the building lease and associated costs. Wrigley had notified lawmakers of the cost overrun in June in a public meeting; two interim legislative panels are probing the cost overrun. The state auditor’s office is assisting.

Seibel previously has disputed much of Wrigley's narrative regarding the cost overrun, notably of when he was first aware of the issue.

Stenehjem's "entire state email account" was deleted Jan. 31 -- days before his Feb. 3 funeral -- "at the instruction of a nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office who stated the action was approved by then-Deputy Attorney General Seibel," according to Wrigley's office.

Seibel's entire email account was deleted May 23 "at the instruction of the same nonsupervisory, non-attorney employee of the Attorney General’s Office," according to the office.

"There were no pending open records requests for the emails when the accounts were deleted. While this action was not authorized by policy or supervisory personnel, the employee systematically reviewed the email account and evaluated its content before directing that it be deleted," said a statement from the attorney general's office.

Ness and other staff worked with the attorney general's Information Technology Division and the state IT Department "to ensure every effort was made to retrieve the emails," but "regrettably, this office has now been informed the accounts are unretrievable," according to the statement.

Some emails received by other staff from Stenehjem's and Seibel's accounts do exist, and IT staff found some emails from Seibel's account in a cached file on his former laptop.

Seibel said the email accounts could have been deleted as standard procedure for when people leave the office. Maintaining every office record would pile up more documents to sift through for answering open records requests, he added.

Seibel said he's not sure why Wrigley is bringing these issues to light, but, "I think what he's indicated publicly is he just wants to bring transparency to the process, which I appreciate that, and I guess I never really thought there wasn't transparency."

Check back later for updates to this story.