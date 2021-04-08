Last veteran with famed World War II unit laid to rest

Family and others gathered at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan on Thursday to lay to rest the last North Dakota National Guard World War II veteran known to be living in the state.

Douglas “Doug” Burtell died in Bowman on Saturday, just weeks shy of his 97th birthday, according to the Guard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burtell joined the Guard in 1940, when he was 16. He was trained in intelligence and reconnaissance and served with the 164th Infantry Regiment -- the first U.S. Army unit to engage the enemy after the U.S. entered World War II following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The unit landed at Guadalcanal on Oct. 13, 1942, to reinforce the 1st Marine Division.

Artwork by Burtell is etched in granite on the 164th Infantry Regiment Memorial at the Veterans Cemetery.

"He said when they made this monument he was going to have his name engraved in granite before he even dies," said Burtell's daughter, Barb Conley Burtell, who also is from Bowman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0