Last veteran with famed World War II unit dies

The last North Dakota National Guard World War II veteran known to be living in the state has died.
Douglas “Doug” Burtell died in Bowman on Saturday, just weeks shy of his 97th birthday, according to the Guard.
Burtell was 16 years old when he joined the Guard in Fargo in 1940. He was trained in intelligence and reconnaissance and served with the 164th Infantry Regiment -- the first U.S. Army unit to engage the enemy after the U.S. entered World War II following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The unit landed at Guadalcanal on Oct. 13, 1942, to reinforce the 1st Marine Division.
Artwork by Burtell is etched in granite on the 164th Infantry Regiment Memorial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, where he will be buried on Thursday.