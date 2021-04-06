Last veteran with famed World War II unit dies

Burtell was 16 years old when he joined the Guard in Fargo in 1940. He was trained in intelligence and reconnaissance and served with the 164th Infantry Regiment -- the first U.S. Army unit to engage the enemy after the U.S. entered World War II following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The unit landed at Guadalcanal on Oct. 13, 1942, to reinforce the 1st Marine Division.