Last-minute dispute holding up TigerSwan settlement resolved

North Dakota regulators and the North Carolina-based company that handled security for the developer of the Dakota Access Pipeline have resolved a last-minute disagreement that held up final settlement of a two-year dispute over TigerSwan's conduct.

The official agreement will not specify that the $175,000 that TigerSwan has agreed to pay to North Dakota's Private Investigative and Security Board is to cover costs of the board's investigation, rather than for fees or fines. The distinction is important to the company because it does not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement, but attorney Lynn Boughey on Tuesday said TigerSwan decided against fighting for its inclusion in the official document.

"We all know it's for costs, so we're going to move on," he said.

The board is not classifying the $175,000 payment.

"At this time there is no classification other than what is set out in the agreement -- that respondents are paying $175,000 as part of a settlement agreement," board attorney Monte Rogneby said.

He detailed spending on the case that totals about $155,000 but added "these amounts do not include unbilled costs and fees," which he said will be billed in the future.