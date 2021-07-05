Large-scale Air Force exercise set in Northern Plains

The Air Force is planning another large-scale exercise in the massive Powder River Training Complex in the Northern Plains.

The training area covers nearly 35,000 square miles of airspace in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming -- the largest over the continental U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say multiple types of aircraft will take to the skies July 19-23, and that could cause loud noises.

The Air Force cautions nonmilitary aircraft to review the Federal Aviation Administration notice of the exercise and avoid areas and altitudes where military planes will be practicing during the Combat Raider exercise. For more information, call 1-800-WXBRIEF or go to https://sua.faa.gov/ and http://www.1800wxbrief.com.

A map of the airspace and more information can be found at https://www.ellsworth.af.mil/Portals/146/documents/AFD-151103-009.pdf.

The FAA approved quadrupling the training airspace in March 2015, after years of consideration and public comment. The expanded complex officially opened in September of that year, with flying operations commencing that included B-1 bombers from Ellsworth and B-52 bombers from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. The first large-scale exercise was in December 2015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0