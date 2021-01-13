Large power plant slated for Williston area to harness Bakken's ethane supply

A large power plant is slated to go in west of Williston that would run on ethane, an abundant component of natural gas produced in the Bakken.

The developer, Bakken Midstream Natural Gas, hopes to begin construction of the $400 million facility in 2022. CEO Mike Hopkins said the plant will help alleviate the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas, provide a cheap source of electricity and help lure more “value-added” projects to the region to make use of natural gas liquids such as ethane.

North Dakota produces about 350,000 barrels per day of ethane, according to the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. Ethane makes up 20% of the content of raw natural gas, which is extracted alongside oil from deep underground. Ethane and other natural gas liquids are separated from methane -- the main component of natural gas -- at processing facilities scattered throughout the Bakken.

Ethane and other parts of the gas stream such as propane and butane exist in liquid form and are exported via pipeline to markets in other states. State leaders, along with the oil and gas industry, have for several years sought to attract projects to North Dakota that make use of natural gas liquids in the Bakken.