Landowners say shortcomings apparent in North Dakota's abandoned oil well plugging program

A landowners group says cleanup of some abandoned oil wells the state sought to plug using federal coronavirus relief money is incomplete, and costs at times far exceeded what's considered typical.

The Northwest Landowners Association released a report on the abandoned well plugging program Tuesday after sifting through numerous publicly available documents and other records obtained from the state.

“While well-intentioned, this program mostly leaves the landowner and North Dakota taxpayers holding the bag,” Chairman Troy Coons said.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division set out last year to plug hundreds of abandoned wells and reclaim the sites, aiming to put them back into agricultural use and employ hundreds, if not thousands, of oil workers. Numerous workers in the oil patch lost jobs last year or had their hours cut after the coronavirus pandemic hit and sent oil prices plummeting.

State leaders designated $66 million in federal CARES Act funding for plugging abandoned wells, $16 million of which appeared unlikely to be spent by the deadline so was ultimately redirected to reimburse companies for the cost of acquiring water used in the fracking process. Officials authorized another $6 million to finish cleanup work this year. Those efforts are ongoing.

The program has paid for the plugging of 339 wells in 2020 and 2021, Oil and Gas Division spokeswoman Katie Haarsager said. She added that the money kept 3,305 workers employed.

The goal “was to keep our service companies employed,” especially after other federal aid for businesses ran out, she said in a statement. State leaders also sought to protect North Dakota from future liabilities surrounding abandoned wells, she said.

The state says the wells included in the program were uneconomic. Many had sat idle for years.

The landowners association says the program revealed shortcomings in how the state handles abandoned wells.

Landowners have told the group that cleanup was at times incomplete. A contractor might remove a gravel well pad, for example, but not address contamination apparent within the surrounding land.

Some of those landowners were told “we’re not dealing with all the problems here, we’re just getting the surface off,” Coons said.

The state has long intended to ensure the sites are properly reclaimed, but it could not address any contamination outside of a well pad before the deadline to spend the CARES Act money, Haarsager said. Those funds needed to be used by the end of 2020.

“We of course plan to work with the landowners on the reclamation of these properties,” she said. The timeline of when the rest of the work will take place isn't clear.

Landowners for years have complained about salt contamination in the state’s oil fields. Saltwater, a byproduct of oil production, sometimes spills and renders land infertile. Decades ago, it was dumped into open pits to evaporate. Barren patches are common in parts of the state affected by saltwater, especially in the older oil fields of north-central North Dakota.

The landowners association says the state could better communicate with property owners in the future, allowing them a say in which wells are plugged and informing them of plans to address lingering reclamation needs. Many landowners did not realize that a well on their land was going to be plugged until a contractor approached them after the state authorized the well for the program, according to the group. The association adds that some landowners received thousands of dollars a year from surface agreements for wells on their land, but the money is no longer coming their way.

The group says the state should further strengthen bonding requirements to ensure enough money is available to plug wells once they stop operating for good. The issue is something they have raised on many occasions.

Before the well-plugging program, state officials estimated the cost of plugging and reclaiming a well site was $150,000. Coons acknowledged some wells can be taken care of for that amount but said others cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to plug and clean up through the program.

Figures provided to the Tribune by the Oil and Gas Division on Tuesday show that the program's average cost for plugging and reclaiming a well is $283,000. Plugging ranged from $51,000 to $523,000 per well. Reclamation ranged from $8,000 to $1.9 million per well.

State policies meant to ensure adequate money is available to plug a well are “woefully inadequate,” Coons said. Bonding requirements vary depending on the status of wells and how many wells a company seeks to bond. The state requires a $50,000 bond for a single well. A “blanket” bond of $100,000 can include multiple wells.

The group wants the state to do away with blanket bonds, especially given the high volume of active wells in North Dakota today. Nearly 17,000 are producing oil.

“Without a plan moving forward, our concern is for the landowners, our concern is for the taxpayers of North Dakota,” said Kenton Onstad, a board member with the landowners group. “We so appreciate having the oil development come, (but) are we going to be responsible for the cleanup?”

The state strengthened its policies surrounding abandoned wells in rules that took effect last year. Among the changes is that the state can require a company to put up a higher bond if a well remains classified as “temporarily abandoned” for more than seven years. The rules also require that abandoned wells sold by one company to another must be fully bonded by the purchaser. The Oil and Gas Division suggested the changes to the North Dakota Industrial Commission, which authorized them.

Congress, meanwhile, is weighing whether to designate money to plug abandoned oil wells across a number of states. Helms has been involved in efforts at the federal level, and members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation have introduced legislation to establish such a program.

Some states where oil development began decades before it did in North Dakota during the 1950s have tens of thousands of abandoned wells. The landowners group hopes other states can learn from North Dakota’s plugging experience.

“We’re not looking to cast stones here," Coons said. “We’re making everybody aware of the looming, large issue. It’s a devastating size of liability.”

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

