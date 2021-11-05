Land exchange legislation introduced in Congress

North Dakota's congressional delegation is introducing legislation to make it easier for the state and the U.S. Department of Interior to exchange land and minerals.

The proposal could have implications for the Little Missouri National Grasslands, American Indian reservations and the oil industry. It has the backing of state officials and several tribal leaders.

The legislation known as the North Dakota Trust Lands Completion Act would enable easier land and mineral exchanges, in effect allowing the state or a tribe to acquire small fragments of land, according to proponents. Land ownership in North Dakota is like a patchwork quilt, particularly in the western part of the state where the federal government owns more land, and oil development is robust.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, as well as Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., introduced the legislation in Congress this week.

