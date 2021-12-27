Land commissioner job reposted as state seeks more candidates

The state has reposted the job opening for North Dakota's next land commissioner to expand the field of candidates after receiving five applications.

The last time North Dakota was looking for a new leader for the Department of Trust Lands in 2017, it received 32 applications, according to Tribune archives. The Board of University and School Lands ultimately chose Jodi Smith for the role.

Smith announced in October that she had accepted another job and would resign, though she planned to stay on with the state for a while to help with the transition. Her new job is with the group managing the Red River diversion project.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum who chairs the Land Board, said that four of the five recent applicants met the minimum qualifications for the job. The job posting lists the salary range as $130,000 to $145,000 per year. The new application deadline is Jan. 14, Nowatzki said. A search committee tasked with vetting candidates is slated to next meet on Wednesday, he said.

The Department of Trust Lands is tasked with managing educational trust funds and assets, including 700,000 state-owned surface acres and 2.6 million mineral acres. Revenue from oil development and livestock grazing on state-owned land benefits public education. The department has 30 full-time employees, according to the land commissioner job posting.

The department and Land Board have come under scrutiny in recent years amid a high-profile dispute over oil and gas royalties. The department is attempting to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid royalties from oil and gas companies following a state Supreme Court ruling. A legal battle over the issue is ongoing, and the matter spurred legislation this year to place a cap on the amount of interest and penalties the state can collect.

