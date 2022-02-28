Land Board stops challenging one part of oil, gas royalty case; state had pursued $69M owed before 2013

North Dakota officials will not challenge a new law surrounding oil and gas royalties, ending their pursuit of $69 million the state could have sought for energy development prior to August 2013.

The state is still pursuing an appeal with the North Dakota Supreme Court on other issues surrounding royalties for the development of state-owned minerals. The Board of University and School Lands, better known as the Land Board, voted unanimously last week to continue with the litigation but halt one aspect -- its challenge to the constitutionality of a new North Dakota law that prohibits the state from collecting unpaid royalties for oil and gas production that occurred before Aug. 1, 2013.

At issue are deductions oil and gas companies removed from royalties to account for transportation and processing costs. The Land Board has for several years sought to collect those deductions following a favorable Supreme Court ruling in 2019 in a case involving oil producer Newfield Exploration Co. The case has implications for numerous state oil and gas leases with other companies.

The board's attempts to collect the money have faced pushback from the oil and gas industry, which viewed the state's initial efforts as punitive. The industry backed House Bill 1080 last year, which passed into law and capped the length of time for which the state in the future could seek to collect unpaid royalties at seven years. It also imposed the cutoff date in August 2013 that would apply to the money the state is seeking to recover from dozens of companies.

The Department of Trust Lands has estimated the state is owed $69 million in royalties from production before that date. The department is overseen by the five-member Land Board chaired by the governor. Money the state collects from royalty payments benefits schools and other public institutions.

Following the Land Board's meeting last week, Gov. Doug Burgum said "pursuing these old, disputed royalty payments would continue to discourage needed investment in our oil and gas industry, risking significant tax revenues that support North Dakota schools, cities, counties, water infrastructure, research, outdoor recreation and the Legacy Fund.” The Legacy Fund refers to North Dakota's $8.7 billion voter-approved oil tax savings.

“The board has a fiduciary responsibility to drive investment in, and maximize returns on, state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of North Dakota citizens," he said in a statement. "The Land Board recognized that the 67th Legislative Assembly determined that pursuing disputed, decades-old royalty payments was counterproductive to that goal when they passed HB 1080."

The $69 million in potential royalty revenue left on the table could be made up if 17 new oil and gas wells come online and royalties after their first year's production are taken into account, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said, citing data from the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

The state had initially planned to make the 2013 cutoff part of its appeal of several lower court rulings in the Newfield case, according to a notice of appeal filed with the court earlier this year.

The state previously brought a breach of contract claim against Newfield for underpaying royalties, but Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt dismissed the matter last fall. She wrote in an order that she could not find a record of a contract between Newfield and the state among the documents included in the litigation. That ruling remains part of the state's appeal, along with other issues that relate to Newfield.

Schmidt also had upheld the constitutionality of the new law setting the 2013 cutoff after the state challenged it.

The Land Board's decision last week was welcomed by North Dakota's oil and gas industry. North Dakota Petroleum Council Vice President and General Counsel Brady Pelton said it provides the industry with more certainty and an opportunity for companies to revisit discussions with the state on possible settlements for unpaid royalties related to development that has occurred since 2013.

"The oil and gas industry is pleased that the Land Board recognized and respected the efforts of the 67th Legislative Assembly to resolve the disputed state mineral royalty issue and allow industry to refocus its attentions back toward developing and producing North Dakota’s oil and gas resource," he said.

The Supreme Court has not yet set a date to hear arguments in the case. The parties involved will first submit written briefs. Newfield is now owned by Ovintiv, which declined to comment to the Tribune.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

