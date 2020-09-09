Land Board again pushes back gas royalty payment deadline

A federal judge ordered the pipeline to stop operating this summer and although a higher court overruled that decision, litigation is ongoing. There also is uncertainty surrounding potential changes to the quality of natural gas accepted onto the Northern Border Pipeline, a major exporter for Bakken gas, Burgum said.

"Things are perhaps not better; they may be worse than they were last spring," he said.

The Land Board voted unanimously to extend the deadline again following Wednesday's discussion, which took place in part during a closed session as the matter involves litigation.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said about 40 companies owed the state money for deductions they took to compensate for "post-production costs," which refer to the expense of gathering and removing impurities from gas to get it ready for sale further down the processing chain.

Eight companies have since come into compliance, and 23 have requested royalty data to assist in calculating the money they owe the state, she said Wednesday.

The dispute over royalties has been contentious this year between the Land Board and the oil industry.