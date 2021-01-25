 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Sakakawea sets record for latest freeze

Lake Sakakawea sets record for latest freeze

{{featured_button_text}}

The mild winter has led to a record on the Missouri River System in North Dakota.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declared Lake Sakakawea frozen over on Sunday -- the latest freeze date in history.

The previous record was Jan. 18, 2012.

 

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News