Lake Sakakawea sets record for latest freeze

The mild winter has led to a record on the Missouri River System in North Dakota.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declared Lake Sakakawea frozen over on Sunday -- the latest freeze date in history.
The previous record was Jan. 18, 2012.
