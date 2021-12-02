 Skip to main content
Killdeer woman struck, killed on Dunn County highway

A 73-year-old Killdeer woman was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck after stopping on a Dunn County highway to help another motorist who had a flat tire.

The woman was walking from the southbound shoulder of state Highway 22 to aid the disabled motorist on the northbound shoulder when she was hit about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, 4 miles north of Killdeer. She died at at the scene. The Highway Patrol didn't immediately release her name.

The man driving the pickup wasn't injured. The patrol identified him as Warren Jensen, 58, of Berthold.

The incident remains under investigation.

