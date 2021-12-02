Killdeer woman struck, killed on Dunn County highway

A 73-year-old Killdeer woman was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck after stopping on a Dunn County highway to help another motorist who had a flat tire.

The woman was walking from the southbound shoulder of state Highway 22 to aid the disabled motorist on the northbound shoulder when she was hit about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, 4 miles north of Killdeer. She died at at the scene. The Highway Patrol didn't immediately release her name.