Kid Rock to rock North Dakota State Fair; grandstand concert lineup unveiled

Kid Rock will rock the North Dakota State Fair this summer, and several top country acts and an award-winning rapper also are scheduled to perform.

Officials on Friday announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for the nine-day fair that gets underway July 22 at the State Fairgrounds on the east edge of Minot.

Kid Rock and legendary 1980s rock band Night Ranger will open the fair that Friday night. The two acts have sold a total of 43 million albums.

Country acts scheduled to perform are Cody Johnson (Saturday, July 23), Elvie Shane (Sunday, July 24), Will Banister (Wednesday, July 27), Old Dominion (Thursday, July 28) and Sam Hunt, who will close out the fair on Saturday, July 30.

Koe Wetzel and Nelly will perform Friday, July 29. Wetzel brings a mix of grunge, country and Americana. Nelly is a multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor.

Other grandstand entertainment includes the Demolition Derby (Monday, July 25) and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Horse Relay (Tuesday, July 26).

The Bull Riding Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding will be held July 25-26 in the North Dakota State Fair Center, and the Ranch Rodeo will be held July 27-28.

Single ticket shows are Kid Rock/Night Ranger, $65; and Koe Wetzel and Nelly, $50. The five country concerts plus two auto events are on the Grandstand Showpass for one price, $110.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 24. Go to https://ndstatefair.com/ and click "Get Tickets." More information on the fair also is on the site.

The North Dakota State Fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the economy of the state's fourth-largest city. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.

In addition to the concerts and rodeo action, the fair includes livestock shows, agriculture exhibits, food stands, carnival rides and more.

