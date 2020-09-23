Kenmare man dies in tractor, train crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenmare man died Tuesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a locomotive, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol has not released the 26-year-old man’s name pending notification of family.

The man was mowing ditches south of Carpio along Highway 52, the patrol said. He crossed to the east side of the tracks and then started to back over them. The northbound locomotive struck the side of the tractor.

The tractor driver died at the scene. The driver of the locomotive was not injured, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

