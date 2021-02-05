KEM Electric restores power; wind chill advisory posted

Linton-based KEM Electric Cooperative has restored power to all of its customers in south central and southeastern North Dakota.

Ice buildup on electrical lines earlier this week led to outages in numerous communities. The co-op that serves about 2,100 customers posted on social media late Thursday that crews restoring power had wrapped up their work.

Mild, moist air in the region earlier this week flowing over snow cover and cold ground led to foggy, frosty conditions that set the stage for ice buildup. The balmy weather has since given way to an arctic blast that the National Weather Service says will last well into next week.

The agency has posted a wind chill advisory for southern North Dakota and a wind chill warning for the northern part. Much of western and central North Dakota including the Bismarck-Mandan area could see wind chills as low as 40 below zero this weekend -- the coldest weather so far this winter.

High temperatures might not make it above zero. Weather that cold can quickly freeze exposed skin, break water pipes, kill car batteries and spike heating costs.

"Hypothermia and frostbite are serious threats in this type of air mass, especially with strong winds blowing or when people are trying to walk or jog at a brisk pace in light winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nichole LoBiondo said. "People will need to put on extra layers of clothes if they plan on walking out the door to brave the elements."

