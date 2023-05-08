One man was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ward County about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

The Highway Patrol identified the victim as Nguon Ha, 32, of Wichita, Kansas.

A 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Brooklyn Lautt, 25, of Minot Air Force Base, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 83 about 14 miles south of Minot with two passengers, Elizabeth Griener, 22, and a juvenile girl, both of the air base. A 2015 Infiniti Q45 driven by Ha was northbound.

The Infiniti turned to go west on State Highway 23 and was struck by the Toyota, the Patrol said. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The Infiniti was engulfed in flames. Ha was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota's three occupants were taken to a Minot hospital with what the Patrol said were minor injuries.