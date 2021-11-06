 Skip to main content
Juvenile in custody for threat to Watford City High School

A juvenile was taken into custody after a threat was made to Watford City High School, police said Saturday.

The Watford City Police Department received information about the threat Friday evening, according to a statement from the department. Charges against the juvenile are pending.

Watford City police did not release any information about the nature of the threat. The department said it has no other information about any threats to the high school or other McKenzie County Public School District buildings.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at all district buildings in the upcoming week to ensure students are safe, according to law enforcement.

