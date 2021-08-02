Jury selection begins in trial of quadruple homicide suspect

Attorneys on Monday began the task of choosing the jurors who will determine the fate of a man accused of killing four people at a property management business in Mandan more than two years ago.
Twelve jurors and two alternates will be chosen to hear the case against Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, who is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.
No motive has been offered by police or anyone at the company, and the trial that is expected to play out over the next three weeks at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan is expected to largely focus on the evidence that investigators say points to Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home is managed by RJR.
Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Jury selection began Monday and was expected to take two days. Forty people were dismissed from the jury pool last week based on responses to questionnaires, leaving 78. By noon Monday, six men and two women had been moved to the pool of 36 from which attorneys will choose the final jury.
Attorneys asked the potential jurors general questions about media and social media influence, hobbies, family and work. All were asked how they would handle seeing graphic images that will be presented during the trial.
Isaak, dressed in khakis, a white shirt and a blue tie, took notes during the process, at times speaking with one of his attorneys.
South Central District Judge David Reich, who is overseeing the trial, earlier denied a motion that would have allowed attorneys to dismiss an increased number of jurors during the selection process. Defense attorneys argued that the extra challenges were needed because of the amount of media attention the case has attracted.
The slayings drew national attention, and Isaak's trial will be broadcast live by Court TV. Local listings can be found at https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo. The trial also will be livestreamed on Court TV's website, https://buff.ly/2Jmizev.
Reich has set a limit of 60 people in the courtroom. A vacant chair will be placed between each juror for social distancing, and masks and hand sanitizer are being made available. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection.
Testimony in the case is likely to begin Wednesday. Evidence that is expected to be shown includes clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
Some of the evidence could be gruesome. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.
Jackie Fakler, Robert's widow and a co-owner of the company, told the Tribune in March that the healing process hadn’t started and the trial wouldn’t heal anyone. And finding a motive “is not going to bring back the precious lives we lost,” she said, adding “nor will any reason be justified.”
(Check back for updates.)
