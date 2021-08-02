Jury selection begins in trial of quadruple homicide suspect

Attorneys on Monday began the task of choosing the jurors who will determine the fate of a man accused of killing four people at a property management business in Mandan more than two years ago.

Twelve jurors and two alternates will be chosen to hear the case against Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, who is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.

No motive has been offered by police or anyone at the company, and the trial that is expected to play out over the next three weeks at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan is expected to largely focus on the evidence that investigators say points to Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home is managed by RJR.

Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.