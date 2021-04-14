Jury acquits man accused of CRAN graffiti; prosecutor fired before verdict

The case of a tattoo artist accused of causing $18,000 in damage to Bismarck businesses with spray paint ended Wednesday with a swift not guilty verdict and was marked by the firing of the prosecuting attorney, who had been scolded by the judge earlier in the day.

A jury deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Richard Hudson, 33, not guilty of felony criminal mischief. A charge of criminal trespass had been dismissed Tuesday, the first day of the trial.

Hudson in September 2020 was accused of painting the word CRAN -- his tag or logo -- on a number of businesses and a railroad bridge. Locations along East Main, mostly between the the 800 and 1400 blocks but as far east as Big Boy, were affected. Police followed up on an anonymous tip that the word CRAN was associated with Hudson. He allegedly signed work products and property with the word, police said.