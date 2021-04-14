Jury acquits man accused of CRAN graffiti; prosecutor fired before verdict

The case of a tattoo artist accused of causing $18,000 in damage to Bismarck businesses with spray paint ended Wednesday with a swift not guilty verdict and was marked by the firing of the prosecuting attorney, who had been scolded by the judge earlier in the day.
A jury deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Richard Hudson, 33, not guilty of felony criminal mischief. A charge of criminal trespass had been dismissed Tuesday, the first day of the trial.
Hudson in September 2020 was accused of painting the word CRAN -- his tag or logo -- on a number of businesses and a railroad bridge. Locations along East Main, mostly between the the 800 and 1400 blocks but as far east as Big Boy, were affected. Police followed up on an anonymous tip that the word CRAN was associated with Hudson. He allegedly signed work products and property with the word, police said.
South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner earlier Wednesday raised his voice at Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller for mishandling prosecution exhibits, not properly preparing witnesses and ignoring an order the judge had issued. Six businesses that had graffiti damage were included in the case and the judge’s order limited reference to businesses that were damaged but not included in the case. Two witnesses mentioned other businesses, and defense attorney Lloyd Suhr argued that Miller’s questioning at times was branching out to businesses not in the case in an attempt to sway the jury.
“You should be embarrassed,” Grinsteiner told Miller, adding that in 18 years as a judge this case was likely to be the first in which he granted a motion for acquittal. Miller tried to interject but Grinsteiner stopped him with a famous quote from the movie "Top Gun," saying “negative Ghost Rider, the pattern is full.”
Grinsteiner before closing arguments granted defense attorney Lloyd Suhr’s motion for a mistrial. Suhr later withdrew his motion because Grinsteiner made it without prejudice, giving prosecutors the option to retry the case. That could have required Hudson to travel from California for a new trial. Suhr conferred with his client and then asked that the case be presented to the jury.
Milller argued against the motion for a mistrial and a separate motion by Suhr for a judgment of acquittal. He said he had produced witnesses who knew Hudson’s work, had seen hundreds of examples of it and could identify his CRAN tag. Nobody had motivation to frame Hudson, Miller said.
“There’s no perfect case,” he said. “Sometimes people commit crimes and get lucky and can't be identified on video.”
The prosecution had “the right shark,” Miller said, a reference to Suhr’s argument that the prosecution’s case was somewhat like the movie “Jaws,” in which people hunted multiple sharks before finding the right one.
The prosecution "didn’t bring you the right one,” Suhr told jurors.
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer -- not Miller -- appeared in the courtroom for the jury’s decision. She confirmed to the Tribune after the trial that Miller had been fired after closing arguments and before the jury’s verdict. He’d been with the office since April 2019. He didn't immediately respond to Tribune telephone and email requests for comment.
Miller in the November 2020 election lost a bid to become a judge in the South Central District.
Suhr said he felt the not guilty verdict was right for every aspect of the case. Hudson “is ecstatic to return home and resume his roles as a husband and father,” Suhr said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com