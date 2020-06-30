July Fourth celebrations to provide ‘normalcy’

Fireworks retailers are preparing for a significant rise in sales as residents choose to celebrate from home. Stands in North Dakota opened June 27, and owners said they’re preparing for trends they’ve seen in other states where stands have been open since as early as May. Some retailers across the country have seen sales increase by as much as 200% compared to 2019, CBS News reported.

“People are going nuts sitting at home. They haven’t done anything this year,” said Tim Hoff, owner of Big Top Fireworks in Cummings.

Hoff said he’s not sure what sales will look like this year compared to his last 41 years in business. He said he’s preparing for crowds at his business by having masks on hand for customers without one. Though customers aren’t required to wear a mask or practice social distancing, he said he hopes they will try to be cautious in his store.

Though Keith Meyer has been selling fireworks for many years, he opened his own shop in Hillsboro this year during the middle of the pandemic.

“It’s something that’s always been on my bucket list,” Meyer said. “I consider myself retired, but this business is a lot of fun.”