top story

July airline boardings in North Dakota fall below 2021 level; limited seat capacity, flights an issue

102521-nws-airport-boardings (copy)

Boardings at the Bismarck Airport in July were less than half a percent below the July 2021 level.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Monthly airline boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports slipped below 2021 levels for the first time this year in July.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 89,865 passengers last month, down 3.3% from July of last year, according to the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. Boardings were down 18.8% from July 2019, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

North Dakota’s airline passenger counts are following a national trend in which passenger growth over the last year has leveled to about 15% below prepandemic counts, according to the commission. It cited limited seat capacity and flights. There were an estimated 111,039 airline seats available for purchase within the state during July, a 16% decrease from July 2019.

Passenger demand remains high, however, with many flights full, and the average flight 80% full.

“Airlines continue to communicate hardships that prevent them from adding additional seat capacity into the system," Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said. “Passenger growth cannot occur when we don’t have the additional flights or the seats to accommodate that growth. We hope to see additional capacity being added back into the North Dakota system as the airline industry continues to reprioritize the utilization of its fleet and works to improve its staffing issues."

kyle wanner.jpg

Kyle Wanner

July boardings were down compared to a year ago at all airports except Dickinson, Grand Forks and Williston. Bismarck's drop was less than half a percent, however. Dickinson saw an increase of 6.7%, while Williston saw a jump of 36.5%. The drop at Fargo's Hector International, the state's largest airport, was 7.3%.

All of the airports last month saw a drop from July 2019. Bismarck's drop was 23.3%, Dickinson's was 8.1%, and Williston's was 24.3%.

Year-to-date boardings through July were up 24.5% statewide over last year. Bismarck's increase was 19.2%, Dickinson's was 44.6% and Williston's was 60.7%.

Airport grants

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded grants to two small western North Dakota airports through the federal infrastructure bill, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The municipal airport authorities in Mott and Glen Ullin are getting $110,000 apiece.

