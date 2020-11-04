Judges hear appeal on Dakota Access Pipeline permit, study

Maysonett suggested that if the judges thought the agency needed to further analyze the company’s safety history, they could do so simply by directing the Corps to provide that information.

“If that’s a critical issue, I think the answer to that is not to compel the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement but to remand that question to the Corps to consider why they did or didn’t consider that and why it does or does not matter,” he said.

Although the Corps is fighting the EIS in court, it began work on the environmental review in September and is in the process of identifying the scope of what the study will entail. The agency originally said the review would take 13 months but backtracked in a court document filed earlier this week, saying it anticipates the process will take longer due to Energy Transfer’s expansion plans for Dakota Access.