Judge will not let North Dakota intervene in Dakota Access dispute

Boasberg’s ruling allowing Dakota Access to continue operating came as a relief to North Dakota’s oil industry, as the line has the capacity to carry about half of the state’s daily oil output to market.

State officials were thrilled with that part of the ruling. They feared a shutdown would have led to job losses in the Bakken oil patch and a hit to tax revenue collected from oil production.

“We think the judge got it right,” Seibel said. “We’re very pleased with the result.”

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem cited those economic factors in April when he made a pitch to Boasberg to allow the state to intervene.

The state argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had abandoned its “previously vigorous defense” of the pipeline and could no longer represent North Dakota’s interest in keeping the line operating. The Corps is tasked with permitting the line’s Missouri River crossing just upstream of the Standing Rock Reservation.