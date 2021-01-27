Judge sets date for Corps to make Dakota Access Pipeline decision

A federal judge has given the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until Feb. 10 to say how it plans to deal with the Dakota Access Pipeline given that the line no longer has a permit for its Missouri River crossing just upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
A ruling from an appeals court Tuesday affirmed that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg rightfully revoked the easement for the river crossing last summer.
With the easement rescinded, the pipeline is considered an “encroachment” on federal property managed by the Corps surrounding the Missouri River crossing. The Corps has not yet indicated what it plans to do about the issue, and the line has continued to operate, pumping as much as half of North Dakota’s daily oil output to market.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday raised the matter in a ruling siding largely with the tribe, saying it expects the Corps to decide “promptly.” Judge David Tatel, who authored the opinion for the three-member panel of judges who heard the case, wrote that “it may well be” that the law or Corps regulations “oblige the Corps to vindicate its property rights by requiring the pipeline to cease operation.”
A lack of action amounts to a “de facto” approval of the pipeline without the proper environmental analysis required by federal law that the agency has conceded it must take into account, he wrote.
Tuesday’s ruling affirms much of what Boasberg ordered last year, including that the Corps undergo a new, more thorough environmental analysis of the pipeline.
Boasberg on Wednesday set a hearing date of Feb. 10 for the Corps, pipeline developer Energy Transfer and tribes fighting the pipeline to discuss the impact of the D.C. Circuit ruling.
Standing Rock has again asked Boasberg to force the line to shut down, something he ordered last summer. The D.C. Circuit overturned that part of his ruling.
Standing Rock and several other tribes have fought Dakota Access in court for more than four years, and they asked the Biden administration last week to step in and shut down the pipeline. President Joe Biden on his first day in office rescinded a permit for another pipeline project, Keystone XL.
Standing Rock tribal members are concerned a potential oil leak would decimate their water supply. Energy Transfer and the Corps maintain that the line is safe.
