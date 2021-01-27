Judge sets date for Corps to make Dakota Access Pipeline decision

A federal judge has given the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until Feb. 10 to say how it plans to deal with the Dakota Access Pipeline given that the line no longer has a permit for its Missouri River crossing just upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

A ruling from an appeals court Tuesday affirmed that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg rightfully revoked the easement for the river crossing last summer.

With the easement rescinded, the pipeline is considered an “encroachment” on federal property managed by the Corps surrounding the Missouri River crossing. The Corps has not yet indicated what it plans to do about the issue, and the line has continued to operate, pumping as much as half of North Dakota’s daily oil output to market.