Judge refuses to delay release of disputed DAPL documents

A state district judge on Friday refused to delay the release of thousands of documents related to security during the construction in North Dakota of the heavily protested Dakota Access Pipeline.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland in late December ruled that the documents are public and subject to the state's open records law. Attorneys for pipeline developer Energy Transfer asked Feland to put on hold the part of her ruling permitting public disclosure of the records while the company appeals to the state Supreme Court.

Feland in a Friday ruling gave Energy Transfer the go-ahead to appeal, but she rejected the request to delay the public release of the records, which the company considers “confidential, proprietary, and privileged documents” that shouldn't be made public.

Feland wrote that "Energy Transfer provided no specifics and has failed to provide sufficient information to assess the validity of a claim of privilege or exception that would prohibit the disclosure of even a single document within the 16,000 documents that comprised the disputed documents."

The ruling is another victory for The Intercept news organization, which sued in November 2020 to get access to the documents for investigative journalism.

The documents are being held by the North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board, which obtained them during a case involving TigerSwan, the North Carolina company that Energy Transfer hired to oversee security during construction. The records later became entangled in three lawsuits involving the Intercept, TigerSwan and Energy Transfer subsidiary Dakota Access LLC.

One of those lawsuits is already at the state Supreme Court -- Dakota Access is attempting to intervene in the administrative case involving TigerSwan and the board. It focused on whether TigerSwan operated illegally in the state in 2016 and 2017, when thousands of pipeline protesters gathered in southern North Dakota and law enforcement made hundreds of arrests.

The administrative case culminated with a settlement in September 2020 under which TigerSwan agreed to pay $175,000 to the board but did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0