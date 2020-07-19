Judge overseeing DAPL lawsuit has history of empathy and neutrality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal judge who ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down until the government proves its environmental soundness has expressed empathy for both sides in the dispute.

He also has issued major decisions favoring each side during the course of the lawsuit filed by American Indian tribes that has lingered four years in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

And at times he's made a point of stating that he's not there to pick sides.

That’s not a surprise given the background of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He has been appointed to judgeships by both Republican and Democratic presidents, is known by people who know him for not being motivated by ideology, and has made numerous statements expressing a commitment to ruling based on the precedent of law.

Boasberg was appointed to his current seat on the federal bench in 2011 by Democratic President Barack Obama, who had been criticized by Republicans previously for advocating empathy in a judge. Obama once said that "I view that quality of empathy, of understanding and identifying with people's hopes and struggles, as an essential ingredient for arriving at just decisions...."