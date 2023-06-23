A judge has dismissed a citizen group's appeal of two state permits that cleared the way for BNSF Railway to begin replacing the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River.

South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren cited technical reasons in his Friday order and did not rule on any of the appeal's claims.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge preservation nonprofit, which filed the appeal, did not immediately comment. Attorney Bill Delmore said he first wanted to discuss the matter with the FORB board next week. The group has previously indicated it’s considering a lawsuit to try to save the existing bridge but that it needed to first exhaust its potential administrative remedies, including seeking rejection of the state permits it appealed.

North Dakota’s Department of Water Resources in April granted BNSF two sovereign lands permits -- one for construction of a new bridge, and one for removal of the old. Sovereign lands of North Dakota are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams.

FORB in May appealed the decision to state district court, citing several reasons, including its allegation that the department didn't adequately consider the possible impacts of the bridge project. The group has long touted the 140-year-old bridge’s historical, cultural and aesthetic attributes and listed what it believes are legal reasons for keeping the structure, including its contention that the state -- not the railroad -- owns the bridge.

The state Attorney General’s Office has declined to issue a formal opinion on bridge ownership. But Attorney General Drew Wrigley during a State Historical Board meeting in March said the state owns the riverbed but "it is a private entity that owns the bridge." The railroad maintains it hold clears title to the bridge.

Water Resources and BNSF sought dismissal of FORB's appeal to the district court, arguing in part that the group had not exhausted its administrative remedies.

Lofgren on Friday noted that under state law someone "aggrieved by an action or decision" of Water Resources must request a hearing before the department within 30 days. The law says that only after a hearing is held or denied can the matter be appealed to district court.

FORB maintained that a December 2022 letter it sent the department requesting a hearing on the then-proposed permits, along with public hearings that were held in February and March, fulfilled that requirement.

Lofgren disagreed, noting that the letter and hearings occurred before the department's decision to grant the permits -- not after the alleged aggrieving action or decision.

"As such, no adjudicative hearing was ever held in this matter," the judge said, adding later that "this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to entertain an appeal."

Water Resources and BNSF also had argued that FORB did not properly serve the state with the appeal. Lofgren did not formally address the matter, citing his lack of jurisdiction, though his ruling indicated the preservation group likely did not meet the legal requirements.

BNSF said in a statement to the Tribune that "We’re pleased with the decision and look forward to continuing work to build our new bridge so we can serve our customers in North Dakota and beyond."

The Downtown Business Association of Bismarck joined FORB in appealing the permits. The group referred a Tribune request for comment on the ruling to Delmore.

The railroad maintains that the aging bridge needs to be replaced with a modern structure for safety and efficiency reasons. The U.S. Coast Guard after a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan concluded the bridge “is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.” Federal officials determined the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge.

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge -- it just wants to keep the existing one and turn it into a pedestrian bridge tourist attraction. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to do that at just under $7 million.

BNSF this month began work on an access road to support construction of the new bridge. The railroad expects the bridge project to take 2-3 years. The existing bridge will be left in service until the new one is operational. More information is at www.bnsfbismarckbridge.com.