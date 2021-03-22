Judge denies sentence reduction for man convicted in 1983 shootout with US marshals

A federal judge has denied a sentence reduction sought by a man convicted of murder and other charges stemming from a 1983 shootout near Medina in which two U.S. marshals were killed.
Scott Faul was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charges, and an additional 15 years for the remaining offenses.
Faul in December 2020 filed a motion for compassionate release, saying breathing problems and the conditions of his incarceration create an increased risk of illness from COVID-19, according to federal court documents. He also argued that his imprisonment was unlawful because of bias and insufficient evidence.
U.S. District Judge Peter Welte earlier this month denied Faul’s request, saying it’s up to the federal Bureau of Prisons to file a motion with the court for compassionate release. Faul’s motion on bias and insufficient evidence was an abuse of the judicial process because it “attacks the same judgment on the same grounds” as Faul’s previously rejected motions, the judge said.
Faul was part of the Posse Comitatus, a far-right anti-government group that often defies regulatory authorities and refuses to pay taxes. The group was most active in North Dakota in the 1970s and 1980s. Faul was with group member Gordon Kahl -- who had an income tax evasion conviction and was wanted for a probation violation -- at the 1983 shootout in which U.S. Marshal Kenneth Muir and Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Cheshire were killed.
Kahl's son, Yorie Kahl, and two other law enforcement agents were wounded. Yori Kahl was arrested after seeking medical treatment, and Faul turned himself in. Gordon Kahl fled to Arkansas and was killed there in a June 1983 firefight with law enforcement.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com