Judge asked to decide fate of North Dakota's caller ID anti-spoofing law

A New Jersey-based company that sells caller ID spoofing services and the state of North Dakota are asking a federal judge to decide the fate of North Dakota’s new anti-spoofing law.

Attorneys for both sides have filed motions in U.S. District Court asking the judge to decide the case based on their arguments, rather than on a trial.

The decision will fall to new U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor, who took the bench in January, replacing Judge Daniel Hovland, who has moved into semiretirement. Traynor took over the case from Hovland in early February.

Spoofing involves altering or disguising the phone number that shows up on the caller ID of the person being called. The North Dakota Legislature in 2019 unanimously passed a law making it a crime to “transmit misleading or inaccurate caller identification information with the intent to defraud or cause harm.” It also outlaws using a telephone number the caller does not own or have the consent to use.

Violations carry a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. A provision in the law also allows spoofing victims to file a civil lawsuit for up to $10,000 in damages per violation.