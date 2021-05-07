Judge allows lead defense attorney in quadruple homicide to withdraw, but other attorneys stay

A judge will allow the lead defense attorney for a man accused of killing four people in Mandan to withdraw from the case, but he also has ordered that other defense attorneys of record stay on.

It’s unclear if the ruling to grant attorney Robert Quick’s withdrawal will delay the trial of Chad Isaak, which is scheduled to start June 7.

Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.

Quick made the withdrawal request after Isaak filed a disciplinary complaint against him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quick at a Wednesday hearing told South Central District Judge David Reich that he was ethically obligated to withdraw because the existence of the complaint created a conflict of interest. His motion to withdraw included all attorneys at Vogel Law Firm, who assisted Quick in the defense.

Reich in his Friday ruling said Isaak has the right to hire counsel of his choosing and has requested the Vogel attorneys represent him. The Vogel attorneys -- Bruce Quick, Mark Friese, Luke Heck and Drew Hushka -- have not asked to withdraw.