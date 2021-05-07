Judge allows lead defense attorney in quadruple homicide to withdraw, but other attorneys stay

A judge will allow the lead defense attorney for a man accused of killing four people in Mandan to withdraw from the case, but he also has ordered that other defense attorneys of record stay on.
It’s unclear if the ruling to grant attorney Robert Quick’s withdrawal will delay the trial of Chad Isaak, which is scheduled to start June 7.
Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.
Quick made the withdrawal request after Isaak filed a disciplinary complaint against him.
Quick at a Wednesday hearing told South Central District Judge David Reich that he was ethically obligated to withdraw because the existence of the complaint created a conflict of interest. His motion to withdraw included all attorneys at Vogel Law Firm, who assisted Quick in the defense.
Reich in his Friday ruling said Isaak has the right to hire counsel of his choosing and has requested the Vogel attorneys represent him. The Vogel attorneys -- Bruce Quick, Mark Friese, Luke Heck and Drew Hushka -- have not asked to withdraw.
“As attorneys of record from nearly the beginning of the case, they are presumed to have the necessary knowledge of the case to take the case to trial,” Reich wrote.
Isaak during Wednesday's hearing said he did not mean for Robert Quick to leave the case when he lodged the complaint. The judge wrote in his ruling that Quick's withdrawal was necessitated by the “law of unintended consequences."
None of the Vogel attorneys were available for comment on Friday, according to their office. Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Isaak's informal complaint against Robert Quick was made to a committee of the state Disciplinary Board. The contents aren't public. The board’s Inquiry Committee West -- the body that considers such complaints -- won’t meet until September.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com