Judge allows Dakota Access Pipeline to keep operating

The Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating while a federal agency conducts an environmental review that will determine whether it reissues a permit for the line's Missouri River crossing, a judge has ruled.

The decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg comes as a sigh of relief for North Dakota's oil industry and pipeline operator Energy Transfer, but it's a setback for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its five-year legal fight against the pipeline.

Boasberg previously ordered the pipeline to stop pumping oil when he revoked the permit last summer, but an appeals court ruled he had not justified the shutdown decision. The appeals court then kicked the matter back to Boasberg for further consideration, prompting Standing Rock to ask for an injunction to force the pipeline to cease operations. Boasberg denied the tribe's request Friday, siding with Energy Transfer, which has fought to keep the line running.

The pipeline crosses federal land managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation. The line is considered to be trespassing on that land without a permit, raising a question that has lingered for nearly a year as to whether the line should be allowed to keep operating.

The Corps so far has declined to force the pipeline to shut down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}