Judge allows Dakota Access Pipeline to keep operating

The Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating while a federal agency conducts an environmental review that will determine whether it reissues a permit for the line's Missouri River crossing, a judge has ruled.
The decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg comes as a sigh of relief for North Dakota's oil industry and pipeline operator Energy Transfer, but it's a setback for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its five-year legal fight against the pipeline.
Boasberg previously ordered the pipeline to stop pumping oil when he revoked the permit last summer, but an appeals court ruled he had not justified the shutdown decision. The appeals court then kicked the matter back to Boasberg for further consideration, prompting Standing Rock to ask for an injunction to force the pipeline to cease operations. Boasberg denied the tribe's request Friday, siding with Energy Transfer, which has fought to keep the line running.
The pipeline crosses federal land managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Missouri River just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation. The line is considered to be trespassing on that land without a permit, raising a question that has lingered for nearly a year as to whether the line should be allowed to keep operating.
The Corps so far has declined to force the pipeline to shut down.
The tribe needed to show evidence "far beyond anything the Corps needs to itself shut down DAPL," Boasberg wrote, adding that the tribe needed to demonstrate a "likelihood of irreparable injury" from the pipeline's continued operation for him to rule in its favor.
Standing Rock has "not cleared that daunting hurdle," he concluded.
North Dakota officials and the state's oil industry predict significant disruption within the Bakken oil patch if the line ever shuts down. Dakota Access has a capacity of 570,000 barrels per day and can carry as much as half North Dakota's daily oil output to market, offering a cheaper alternative to rail transport. The state estimates a shutdown would prompt the state's daily oil output to fall by more than 400,000 barrels and cause North Dakota to lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue over the next two years, according to court documents.
The Corps anticipates it will finish up the environmental review by March 2022.
Energy Transfer, meanwhile, plans to challenge the need for the review and has said it will file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Standing Rock tribal members are concerned about a potential oil leak into the river, which is their water supply. Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe.
The pipeline extends from western North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to Illinois. It's been in operation since June 2017.
