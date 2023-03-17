Joseph Joyce has been named warden for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Friday.

Joyce, who most recently served as warden of transitional facilities, will begin moving into the role over the next few weeks as the department searches for his replacement.

Joyce succeeds James Sayler, who resigned on Feb. 16 as warden.

Joyce began his career with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2006 as a correctional officer and has held various positions. He is a 2001 graduate of Bismarck HIgh School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and sociology from North Dakota State University. He was one of three candidates interviewed for the position.

“In this new role, I look forward to continuing the department’s mission of transforming lives, influencing change and strengthening community,” Joyce said in a statement.

Sayler had been warden since 2019 and worked for the state for 21 years, the department said.