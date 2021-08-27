Job Service warns about identity theft scam

Job Service North Dakota is warning state residents about an identity-theft scam.

The agency on Friday said it has received multiple reports of residents receiving text messages regarding their North Dakota UI ICE profile, with an ending line "If this was not you, Please reply stop.”

People who do so thinking they are removing themselves from danger are actually exposing themselves to identity theft, according to Job Service. Replying "stop" prompts users to log in to a realistic-looking faked site that asks for personally identifying information.

“It is highly unlikely scammers could use this information to access any UI ICE accounts because we have a number of strong fraud prevention measures in place,” Job Service Executive Director Bryan Klipfel said. “But this is a clear attempt to steal identities by posing as a state agency and that information can be used in millions of other places to defraud people.”

The public is urged not to open or reply to these messages, and to delete or report them to law enforcement. When Job Service North Dakota sends a text message, it will not contain any links.

