More than 55 employers from a variety of industries are scheduled to be at a job fair Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Spring 2023 Multi-Industry Job Fair is sponsored by Job Service North Dakota. Employers will be hiring for positions in the Bismarck area as well as throughout the state. There are about 15,650 open jobs statewide and 2,375 in Burleigh County.

The event is from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Event Center's Hall B. It's free and open to the public. Job seekers should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview.

More information is at bit.ly/3kRrrQ4 and bit.ly/3ZGGrz0.