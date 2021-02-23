Jailed DAPL protester released after 3 weeks but faces new grand jury subpoena

A Dakota Access Pipeline protester who was jailed for refusing to provide testimony to a grand jury that's apparently investigating a violent clash between protesters and law officers more than four years ago has been released after nearly three weeks behind bars.

However, attorneys for Steve Martinez say he faces a new subpoena that orders him to testify before the grand jury on March 3.

“This ruling terminates, but does not remedy, three weeks of categorically unlawful incarceration endured by Mr. Martinez. That the government’s response was to re-subpoena him speaks to the perversity of this process," his attorney, Moira Meltzer-Cohen, said in a statement Tuesday.

The government's side of the dispute is unclear. Grand jury proceedings -- which are used to determine whether there’s enough evidence for authorities to file criminal charges in a case -- are secret, and the government does not confirm or deny them, much less speak publicly about them. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme, who is linked to the case through several court documents, has not responded to a Tribune request for comment.