State Radio about 3:30 p.m. Monday reported there had been no problems since midnight Sunday, though officials were still working with technicians to determine if service had been fully restored.

People calling 911 on Sunday reported that their calls were dropped or that they were notified that all circuits were busy. State Radio dispatchers were still able to receive location and phone number information from callers, so they could call them back. The problems did not delay the dispatching of emergency responders.