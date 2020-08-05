You have permission to edit this article.
Interstate 94 crash kills Watford City man

Interstate 94 crash kills Watford City man

A crash off Interstate 94 near Richardton killed a 25-year-old Watford City man.

The man was traveling westbound on the interstate early Tuesday afternoon when his SUV crossed the median and the eastbound lanes and went into the ditch, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle then traveled up the embankment for the state Highway 8 overpass and went airborne over the highway, overturning when it landed.

The driver was flown to a Bismarck hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the patrol said. His name was not immediately released.

